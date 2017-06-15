734 students are Capitol scholars

Mary Grace Pugoy should have entered college in 2013, but financial constraints stopped her from enrolling.

While waiting for a scholarship opportunity back then, Pugoy worked as a sales lady in a mall and pharmacy and later as a restaurant crew.

But yesterday, Pugoy saw hope as she was recognized as one of the 734 Paglaum scholars of the Cebu provincial government.

“Excited kaayo ko mo-eskwela. Nalipay gyud ko (I am very excited to go to school. I am very happy),” the 19-year-old Pugoy told Cebu Daily News yesterday.

Pugoy will take up Bachelor of Science (BS) in Agriculture at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) in Tuburan town, northwest Cebu.

She said she wanted to become an agriculturist as her family had been engaged in farming.

Pugoy said they planted corn, okra, eggplant and squash at their farm near their home in Barangay Tubod, Asturias, for the family’s consumption since her father’s income was not enough to sustain their daily needs.

Her father Gregorio, 41, works as a welder, while her 39-year-old mother Mary Jane stays at home.

She is also the eldest of eight children.

“Maningkamot ko makahuman og eskwela aron makatabang sa akong mga igsoon (I would strive to finish my studies in order to help my siblings),” Pugoy said.

The 734 scholars were presented yesterday morning at the Capitol Social Hall.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said in her speech that the scholarship program does not require one to be a valedictorian or salutatorian.

All beneficiaries came from families below poverty line or earning P10,770 per month. Beneficiaries can also be persons with disabilities (PWDs), victims of abuse and even children of drug surrenderers.

“Ang kakabos dili gyud babag aron makab-ot ang damgo sa kabatan-unan nga Sugboanon. Ang edukasyon mao ang mo-umol sa mga batan-on aron mahimong responsable nga sakop sa katilingban (Poverty is not a hindrance to achieving the dreams of our Cebuano youth. Education molds the youth to become responsible members of society),” Magpale said.

Gov. Hilario Davide III encouraged the scholars to focus on their studies and pray.

Each scholar will receive P10,000 per semester for their tuition in any state university or college and P1,500 monthly allowance. The scholar only needs to maintain a passing grade of 75 percent.

The budget allocation for this year’s scholarship program is P10 million, which will be taken from the Office of the Governor.

Another Paglaum scholar who received her certificate yesterday was 26-year-old Hazel Grace Zoilo from San Francisco, Camotes Island.

Zoilo, who was born with a disability, walks with the aid of crutches.

She said she stopped studying when she was in grade 4 as she was having difficulty going to school, which is kilometers away from their house.

Her father, who stopped working abroad to personally take care of her, is now 68 years old. Her mother, 67, is a retired teacher.

“Nawad-an gyud ko’g gana mo-eskwela, tungod sa akong pagka-PWD (persons with disability) unya layo ang among eskwelahan. Nalingaw ra sab ko magtinda-tinda ra sa amo (I lost interest in school because of my being a PWD, and our school is far. I enjoyed tending our store),” Zoilo told CDN.

The other year, Zoilo realized that she can do more if she earns a degree. Zoilo underwent the Alternative Learning System and was able to finish both the elementary and high school education in one year.

“Ganahan na ko motungha kay nadawat ko sa Paglaum Scholarship Program. Gusto ko makahuman aron makakita ko’g tarong nga trabaho, kay di hangtud sa hangtud nga naa akong mga ginikanan (I now want to study after being admitted into the Paglaum Scholarship Program. I want to finish my studies so I can find a decent job and because my parents are not here with me all the time to support me),” Zoilo added.

Zoilo will be taking up BS Industrial in CTU San Francisco, Camotes Island.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Rea Lei Bas cried for joy and said that after her father was imprisoned last year because of an anti-illegal drug case, she lost hope of going to school.

“Sa dihang nipasar ko aning scholarship, mura kog nahatagan og chance nga makab-ot akong pangandoy. Gusto ko makahuman aron ako nasab motabang sa akong manghud, ug di na kaayo maglisud si Mama,” the third-year college student said.