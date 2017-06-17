Palma: Justice for Mayor Gisela

CEBU CITY—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has joined calls for justice for Mayor Gisela Boniel of Bien Unido town in Bohol who was allegedly shot by her husband, Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel before she was thrown into the sea near Caubian Island in Lapu-Lapu City.

The 67-year-old prelate said he was saddened by the tragic death of Gisela who reportedly had an earlier spat with Niño over financial matters and jealousy.

“These are sad and unfortunate events. This should not have happened. We can only pray for the soul of the departed and the family and wish that authorities will find a way to exact justice for the sake of the family,” he said when asked by reporters on Saturday to comment about the recent crime.

“Our prayer is for the family of the victim to have the strength as they go about losing a loved one,” he added.

A complaint for parricide was filed by the police against Niño and eight of his alleged cohorts at the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office last Tuesday.

Niño was pointed to by his cousin, Riolito Boniel, as the one who shot Gisela on the head at dawn of June 7 before they threw her into the sea.

Palma lamented the fate of couples who turned to violence in the hope of finding a way out of their miserable state.

“We’ve always taught about love and care for the family. As we lament the unfortunate fate of couples who experience this kind of crime, we pray that families will draw closer to the Lord and ask God for blessing and guidance,” he said.

Search for Gisela’s body continued on Saturday but divers still have not recovered it.