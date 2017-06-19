‘High-profile’ inmate, others attacked; suspect placed in isolation

A MIDDLE-AGED inmate at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) ran amuck and reportedly stabbed a high-profile inmate and four others last Saturday evening.

Acting Provincial Warden Roberto Legapsi told reporters yesterday that the names of the prisoners involved will be withheld pending investigation by the Philippine Public Safety College.

He said initial findings showed that the inmate targeted the high-profile detainee and had to be restrained by other inmates who ended up being stabbed.

“The jail guards were even surprised an incident like this happened,” Legaspi said.

The victims sustained minor wounds and were brought to the infirmary inside the CPDRC facility.

Legaspi said the suspect was previously convicted for murder and illegal possession of firearms.

“(Meanwhile, the victim) is not involved in illegal drugs. He was also charged with murder and other unlawful activities he committed, but he was not into drugs or child pornography,” Legaspi said.

Jail guards confiscated from the suspect a four-inch nail and improvised scissors made from scrap metal that he reportedly used during the attack.

“He stabbed his victims on their shoulders,” Legaspi said.

The inmate had been placed in solitary confinement and his visiting privileges were canceled.

Legaspi said the inmate climbed to the upper floor to stage his attack a few minutes after a religious activity started at the jail’s quadrangle.

Legaspi said their facility houses 10 high-profile inmates that include suspected drug lord Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro.

Due to overcrowding, these high-profile inmates are forced to share a cell with other inmates.