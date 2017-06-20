Magpale orders CPDRC search

ACTING Cebu Governor Agnes Magpale has ordered a thorough search for improvised weapons and other contraband items at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) after a middle-aged inmate ran amuck last Saturday night stabbing five people.

“I told them (CPDRC) to keep looking for contraband items while the investigation is still going on,” said Magpale.

The search operation for improvised weapons which was limited to the cell of the assailant identified as 55-year-old Vincent Tumangan, was ordered expanded to include other cells.

Initial findings showed that Tumangan targeted Bienvenido “Jun” Noel, a high-profile detainee who is facing murder charges.

Armed with a nail and a pair of improvised scissors made from scrap metal, Tumangan, a murder convict, had to be restrained by other inmates who ended up being stabbed during the commotion.

A deep personal grudge was said to be Tumangan’s motive on stabbing Noel, according to an investigation report sent to Magpale’s office.

Magpale said that initial findings revealed that Noel was regarded as “a bully” inside CPDRC, which prompted Tumangan to stab him.

Noel’s wife was reportedly also smuggling illegal drugs into the jail facility; however, it remained unclear whether the criminal activity had anything to do with Saturday’s attack.

The victims of the stabbing sustained minor wounds and were tended to by the staff of CPDRC’s infirmary.

Acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi said all five victims will file attempted murder charges against the suspect.

As of Tuesday morning, Tumangan has been released from solitary confinement, and his visiting privileges resumed.

Several greyhound and search operations previously conducted inside CPDRC had resulted to the discovery of illegal drugs, appliances, and other contraband items.