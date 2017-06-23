Rice from Sta. Fe town safe, Magpale says

Samples of rice from Sta. Fe town were not fake, Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said.

She presented 13 packs of rice each weighing 500 grams to the media and told them that the rice grains didn’t bounce when they were cooked.

“I cannot also say they are of low quality because the grains are whole… they don’t give off a strange smell,” Magpale said.

The rice samples arrived at the Capitol Thursday afternoon and cooked Friday morning.

Magpale said they will check the wells at Sta. Fe town, Bantayan Island for contamination.

“We found out that their only source of water are wells. They get their water for cooking rice from these wells and maybe they are contaminated that’s why there are some who complained of stomach ache and diarrhea,” she said.