Motocross event at SRP today

A TOTAL of 130 riders, including the country’s best, will strut their wares in the third leg of the Man and Machine Supercross today at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Man and Machine Promotions official Jake Alcordo told Cebu daily News that the country’s top motocross rider Glenn Aguilar will lead the list of contenders along with Cebuano ace Jon Eleazar Adlawan.

Other noted riders in the two-day competition are Jubenile Abellar, Ted Conde, Don-don Yulo and Arnel Lacnit.

In the previous leg last May, Aguilar dominated both the pro open and elite division while Adlawan settled for second place.

Aside from the top names in the sport, some celebrities will also be joining. These are Jordan Herrera and Tom Doromal.