Psychological evaluation for Capitol scholars

THE second batch of Paglaum scholars of the Cebu provincial government underwent psychological evaluation yesterday morning at the Capitol.

The psychological evaluation headed by the Office of the Governor and the Cebu Provincial Women’s Commission is one of the requirements to qualify for the scholarship program.

Marbe Balderama, 25, a Paglaum scholar and a first-year student taking up Bachelor of Elementary Education at Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology, said that through the psychological evaluation they were able to share their personal and family background.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okay kaayo. Naka-share mi sa among personal background, among mga problems,” Balderama said.

Bridgette Pacifico, 19, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration student at University of Cebu LapuLapu and Mandaue Campus, also shared her thoughts about the psychological evaluation. “Okay ra kaayo to nga gi-evaluate mi kay para makahibaw sad sila kung unsa kalisod ang sitwasyon namo na mga scholars,” she said.

Those who failed the psychological evaluation may undergo counseling.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said the scholars need only maintain a passing grade.