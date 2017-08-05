Cebuano triathletes win in Alaska IronKids

YOUNG Cebuano triathletes emerged winners in the 2017 Alaska IronKids at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

Leading the cast of winners for Cebu is Moira Frances Erediano of Team Rider Omega Pro.

The 12-year-old Erediano topped the girls’ 11-12 category by finishing in 34 minutes and 25 seconds.

Erediano started her IronKids stint competing in the 9-10 category where she finished at a far 12th place. Last year, she managed to finish second before finally winning it all this year.

Erediano credited her dad, Franz, for the victory.

“My dad really inspires me a lot. He wakes up every morning just to prepare my stuff,” Erediano said after the race.

Another Cebuano who won was Beboy Dolen, also topped the 9-10 boys category by clocking 24:29.

Dolen was the fastest in the 1.5-kilometer running leg, finishing it in just six minutes and five seconds.

Photo finish

Meanwhile, Juan Francisco Baniqued escaped with a close victory in the boys’ 13-14 race against Joseff Miguel Quirino.

Both triathletes were virtually tied with a final time of 38:50 but it was the defending champion Baniqued who emerged winner since it was his chest that touched the finish line tape while Quirino used his hand.

It was a fitting to Baniqued’s stint in the Cebu IronKids competition as he is not eligible for next year’s race anymore since he will be turning 15.

Just like Baniqued, Alaska Tri-Aspire’s Tara Borlain also wrapped her Cebu IronKids stint with a bang, easily ruling the girls’ 13-14 category with a time of 41:34.

Borlain will also be 15 next year.

Other winners:

11-12 BOYS:

Hyonde Keum (35:28)

9-10 GIRLS:

Kira Ellis (28:16)

6-8 BOYS:

Rafael Jopson (17:38)

6-8 GIRLS:

Kyle Toledana (21:18)