Cebuano triathletes win in Alaska IronKids

YOUNG Cebuano triathletes emerged winners in the 2017 Alaska IronKids at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.
Leading the cast of winners for Cebu is Moira Frances Erediano of Team Rider Omega Pro.
The 12-year-old Erediano topped the girls’ 11-12 category by finishing in 34 minutes and 25 seconds.
Erediano started her IronKids stint competing in the 9-10 category where she finished at a far 12th place. Last year, she managed to finish second before finally winning it all this year.
Erediano credited her dad, Franz, for the victory.
“My dad really inspires me a lot. He wakes up every morning just to prepare my stuff,” Erediano said after the race.
Another Cebuano who won was Beboy Dolen, also topped the 9-10 boys category by clocking 24:29.
Dolen was the fastest in the 1.5-kilometer running leg, finishing it in just six minutes and five seconds.
Photo finish
Meanwhile, Juan Francisco Baniqued escaped with a close victory in the boys’ 13-14 race against Joseff Miguel Quirino.
Both triathletes were virtually tied with a final time of 38:50 but it was the defending champion Baniqued who emerged winner since it was his chest that touched the finish line tape while Quirino used his hand.
It was a fitting to Baniqued’s stint in the Cebu IronKids competition as he is not eligible for next year’s race anymore since he will be turning 15.
Just like Baniqued, Alaska Tri-Aspire’s Tara Borlain also wrapped her Cebu IronKids stint with a bang, easily ruling the girls’ 13-14 category with a time of 41:34.
Borlain will also be 15 next year.
Other winners:
11-12 BOYS:
Hyonde Keum (35:28)
9-10 GIRLS:
Kira Ellis (28:16)
6-8 BOYS:
Rafael Jopson (17:38)
6-8 GIRLS:
Kyle Toledana (21:18)