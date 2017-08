A MAN died after he was shot by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-lapu City on Sunday morning.

Martin Pahimutang, a resident of Purok Caimito in Barangay Gun-ob, was reportedly seen holding a pipe and was in an apparent fight with an unidentified person.

Neighbors of the Pahimutang heard multiple gunshots and found the victim bleeding on the ground.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators have not identified the assailant yet.