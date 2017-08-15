Search for article

Road rage suspect David Lim Jr. pleads not guilty

10:35 AM August 15th, 2017

By: Jessa Sotto, August 15th, 2017 10:35 AM

 

David Lim, Jr. pleads not guilty to charges of frustrated homicide during his arraignment on August 15. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

ROAD rage shooting suspect David Lim Jr. pleaded not guilty to charges of frustrated homicide for allegedly shooting a nurse during a traffic altercation on F. Sotto Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City last March 19.

Lim, the nephew of suspected drug lord Peter Lim, was arraigned before Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

He was assisted by his lawyer Esteban Mendoza.

Lim was accused of shooting Ephraim Nuñal on his left leg and right ankle during a traffic confrontation.

