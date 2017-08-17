More venues for Cesafi volleyball

FOLLOWING a crazy offseason that saw three coaching changes and numerous player movements, an action-packed season is expected in the Cesafi volleyball tournament which opens this Sept. 2 at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym.

And all these action will be seen by a wider audience as tournament director Jordan Paca said games this season will be played in three different venues, unlike last year wherein games were all held at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

This season, the Cesafi volleyball tournament will be reaching out to the community as games will take place at the USPF, USC and most likely at the Barangay Tinago gym.

It can be recalled that the USC volleyball teams made some changes in the offseason as they signed Dominic Macuto to mentor the girls’ squad while Rowel Lato and Dennis Sepulveda replaced erstwhile men’s head coach Norvie Labuga and women’s tactician Jessie Yungco, respectively.

Aside from the coaching changes, notable roster shake ups also rocked the league as former USPF middle-blocker Kirstin Ojeda moved to Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu while Shiela Kiseo and Jay Tadatada both left USC to join the University of San Jose-Recoletos girls’ and boys teams, respectively.

Meanwhile, Paca also revealed that there will be a coaches’ refresher course on Aug. 26 to brief the coaches about the rules and regulations of the league. He added they are still finalizing the schedules for the opening day games.