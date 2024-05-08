From heartbreak to joy: A mother’s journey through a miscarriage

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Almost two years ago, a young mother bravely shared her miscarriage story in the hopes of helping mothers like her recover from the setback.

For this year’s Mother’s Day celebration on May 12, 2024, the same mother tells her story of recovery and journey to motherhood after giving birth to her second baby— a healthy little baby boy.

Patricia Santillan-Quimque, 24, is finally living her dream to be a mother to her son, Roger Dwight Mikael.

Two years ago, it was a different hospital scene for Patricia, when she woke up from what she thought was just a constipation to seeing her first son’s lifeless body.

She was 22 weeks in when she had her miscarriage.

After many months of grieving and trying to bounce back from that unfortunate event in her life, Patricia held on to her faith that one day, she will be blessed with another offspring, this time, a child she can hold and take care of for a lifetime.

“The whole journey was very scary, especially with the loss. We were very anxious and always on the edge,” she said.

After many doctor’s appointments, vitamin intakes, and advices from doctors and family, Patricia learned to just enjoy the process of trying to conceive again.

“We wanted to make it right this time, though [I’m] not saying we didn’t at the first. But we were very careful in every move now. If I felt a little pain, we went straight to the OB-GYN.”

“We were told to just enjoy the process. So I always prayed and asked for guidance from Him,” she said.

“

And the patience as well, especially the patience. And never forget Him even after we got what we prayed for which is Kael”,

she added.

To all the mothers who were faced with the same unfortunate experience as Patricia, let this story be the perfect example of not losing hope, keeping the faith and being patient.

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there!