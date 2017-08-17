‘Uber must not use popularity as excuse to break law’

UBER, a transportation network vehicle service (TNVS), must face the consequences for failing to comply with state regulations.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said this despite his empathy to commuters affected by the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board’s

(LTFRB) decision to suspend Uber for a month after they were caught accepting and activating new drivers while a moratorium on this was in effect on July 26.

Ejercito said that Uber should not use popularity among its patrons and netizens as an excuse to dodge responsibilities mandated to them by the government.

“We have to abide by the rules. You cannot use popularity as an excuse not to follow government regulations,” said Ejercito.

Last August 14, the LTFRB released a cease-and-desist order for Uber to suspend its operations for one month after the agency found out about Uber’s violations.

“Rules are rules. LTFRB is right in suspending Uber when there was a moratorium on acceptance of TNVS. Grab was able to comply. How come Uber did not (comply)?” said Ejercito.

He also said that he has authored a bill to provide a legal framework for TNVS like Uber and Grab, and he is working to pass it into law.