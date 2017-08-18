ANOTHER EXTENSION FOR DRUG WAR

President Rodrigo Duterte’s admission on Thursday that he was wrong to assume that he could end the country’s drug problem within three to six months and plans to keep going at it up to the end of his term drew support from netizens, including those who are not even known to be his supporters.

When the President said he felt sad knowing that some police officers and government officials remained involved in the illegal drug trade despite the relentless drug war, some netizens said it’s time for Mr. Duterte to get tough on them apart from just going after small-time drug peddlers and users.

Ulysses Castro, addressing President Duterte, said: “It would be better if you thoroughly investigate the narco-politicians and policemen you have mentioned on your speeches.”

John Harry Bunagan said, “That’s OK, Mr. President. Our drug problem is insanely out of control. What matters is you are acting on your promises every single day.”

Yan Mar, in a Facebook comment, said, “There’s going to be a big difference in five years. It’s a big help that some people involved in drug had been arrested already. To those who still think of their future, you should stop using illegal drugs now.”

