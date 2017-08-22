Mandaue firms join tree planting

Around a hundred employees of Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) member-companies participated in the re-greening program spearheaded by San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) by planting trees at the Mananga-Sibugay watershed in Cebu City’s mountain barangay.

More than 200 seedlings of guyabano trees were planted by the employees and executives of the different companies last August 12. Most of the participants came from San Miguel Brewery Inc.

Residents in the area were tasked to monitor and take care of the seedlings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activity is part of the monthlong celebration of the Mandaue Business Month initiated by MCCI.

SMB stood by its commitment towards the environment with its annual Trees Brew Life tree-planting activity.

Now on its eighth year, the program includes eight tree-planting activities in different locations across the country where SMB operates.

The re-greening program is held every Saturday. It started in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila in August 5, and later in Cebu in August 12, then in Quezon City, Bacolod City, Davao City, Angeles City and Laguna in the succeeding weeks.

The nationwide environmental program has succeeded in planting close to 600,000 seedlings since its inception in 2010.

This year, around 70,000 seedlings of hardwood, mangrove and fruit-bearing species are targeted to be planted nationwide.

“Big things start small,” said SMB president Roberto Huang.

“Our Trees Brew Life project started with a tiny seed which was cared for and grew into a tree that now provides shelter, food and a host of other benefits that offer immeasurable impact on our lives and that of future generations.”

The project aims to protect, preserve and rehabilitate forest covers in both urban and rural settings and aid in regenerating mangrove areas in coastal communities. Another purpose of the initiative is to ensure the availability of water supply in the communities where the company operates.

SMB looks to further boost its environmental efforts to keep in line with San Miguel Corporation’s pledge to adapt water sustainability measures in all of its businesses.

“Conducting this re-greening program coincides with our mother company’s direction to propagate water sustainability. There’s no question that water is essential in our business, and trees are the means by which we can secure ample supply of it for years to come,” Huang added.

Aside from environmental concerns, SMB is also actively involved in programs that promote education, health, and basic services and livelihood.