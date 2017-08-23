Top athletes from Visayas gear up for Milo Little Olympics Regional Finals

A total of 5,490 athletes from around the Visayas region will be seeing action in the three-day 22nd Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals, which opens Thursday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This was revealed by organizers in a press conference held Wednesday at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The opening starts at 1 p.m. Competition proper starts Friday.

The annual meet will have 15 sporting events, including 10 Olympic sports.

The defending champion in both elementary and secondary divisions is the University of San Carlos-Basic Education.