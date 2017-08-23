Search for article

Top athletes from Visayas gear up for Milo Little Olympics Regional Finals

SHARES:

01:54 PM August 23rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, August 23rd, 2017 01:54 PM

ALL SET. Organizers and tournament managers of the 22nd Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals gather for after a press conference at the SM Seaside City Cebu./GLENDALE G. ROSAL

A total of 5,490 athletes from around the Visayas region will be seeing action in the three-day 22nd Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals, which opens Thursday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This was revealed by organizers in a press conference held Wednesday at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The opening starts at 1 p.m. Competition proper starts Friday.

The annual meet will have 15 sporting events, including 10 Olympic sports.

The defending champion in both elementary and secondary divisions is the University of San Carlos-Basic Education. 

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.