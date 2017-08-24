PH women’s volley team downs host Malaysia in SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR — There is a prediction that it’s going to be a Thailand versus Philippines in the finals.

Philippine national women’s volleyball head coach Francis Vicente said his is putting his hopes on that pre-tournament prediction after a masterful 25-18, 25-11, 25-16 victory over Malaysia Thursday.

Vicente said they will come up with a different strategy when they face Vietnam Friday for the Nationals’ last Southeast Asian Games group stage assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win would put the Philippines on the top spot in the group facing the No. 2 team in the other group.

“Whatever happens the important thing is we avoid the No. 1 team in the other group,” said Vicente referring to world power Thailand.

The Philippine drubbed Vietnam during the Asian Championships last week in Binan, Laguna.

“Vietnam will put up the same team but of course we are prepared because for sure they will make adjustments,” said Vicente.

Jaja Santiago towered over the opposition, banging in 13 points to lead the Philippines. Aby Marano added 11 markers on top of her pumping up the energy for the team.

It was big win for the Philippines which enjoyed the support of big Filipino community which trooped here at MITEC Hall 11.

But the Nationals, composed of the big names in the country, started off cold and need some time to get going against a visibly overmatch Malaysian side.

Malaysian counted on middle blocker Low Meng Cing who scored 15 points but the host had no answer against the Filipino’s firepower.

Jovelyn Gonzaga scored nine points, Alyssa Valdez eight, while Kim Fajardo and Aiza Pontillas chipped in six each. /inquirer.net