Traffic enforcer, 6 others nabbed in Minglanilla drug-bust ops

A TRAFFIC enforcer and six other men were arrested in separated anti-drug operations in different barangays in Minglanilla town, south of Cebu on Thursday and Friday.

54-year old Carlito Ebora, an active member of the Minglanilla Traffic Command, was arrested in Barangay Ward 3 at 1:45 AM on Friday, August 31.

Ebora, along with cohorts Noel Espura and Donald Perocho, yielded three sachets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another operation on Thursday night, the drug enforcement unit (DEU) of Minglanilla arrested Giv Geonzon and Arnulfo Malazarte in Barangay Lower Pakigne.

Police seized a total of 1.3 grams of shabu worth P15, 340.

In Barangay Cadulawan, brothers Chris Anthony and Brendon Bastida were apprehended for possessing P11,800 worth of shabu.

Chris Anthony, 20, and Brendon, 16, have been under surveillance by Minglanilla police after their parents and one sibling were arrested for illegal drugs earlier this year.

All seven suspects, who yielded more than P27,000 of illegal drugs, are now detained in Minglanilla police pending the filing of charges against them.