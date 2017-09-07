SLOW RESCUE, ENGINE REPAIR

Netizens were dismayed over the slow rescue of stranded passengers of MV Georich after the vessel experienced engine trouble off the waters of Dalaguete town, Cebu province yesterday.

Franz Osalla, one of the passengers, posted photos of the situation of passengers on Facebook along with his call for help. “It’s been 10 hours but we have not been rescued yet. I was even reprimanded by the boat crew for taking videos of the incident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ma-ano Rickymz supported Osalla and suggested a ban on old passenger vessels. “Old boats should not be allowed to carry passengers and sail. They might only cause harm to people.”

Rome Jerielle said, “The management of the shipping line, as well as the Coast Guard, should check boats before giving them permits. This isn’t the first time a passenger boat had an engine malfuncion while in the middle of the sea. It’s too dangerous.”

Rex Felecio, meanwhile, criticized the slow pace of the rescue and engine repair. “This is an emergency case. Why were there no rescuers? How long does it take for shipping lines and the Coast Guard to decide whether to send a tugboat or not.”

Want to share your views on pressing matters too? Post your comments on the Facebook and Twitter pages of CEBU DAILY NEWS.

Most comments are printed in to.