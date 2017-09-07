Despite uncertainty, Comelec continues poll preps

DESPITE the possibility that the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections would be postponed to 2018 due to the barangay reform bill, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is still preparing for the upcoming election this October.

Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano said that unless they would receive a guideline regarding the postponement of the elections, the Comelec would continue in the preparation for the elections.

“Until such time that the law would be passed, we must follow our calendar of activities. We must follow our original timeline regarding the things we must do for the elections,” said Castillano in Cebuano.

Despite the uncertainty, Castillano said he believed that there would still be candidates who would file their certificates of candidacy (COCs).

“The election last year was postponed, but there were still those who filed their COCs before the postponement. Whether it will be postponed or not, the candidates would still file their COCs,” said Castillano in Cebuano.

Following the Comelec’s original timeline of activities, the filing of the COC is scheduled this coming September 23 to September 30.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, however, encouraged candidates to file their COCs despite the possibility that the elections would not push through this year.

Last January, the Philippines’ Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) announced its position in seeking the postponement of the barangay elections until the Barangay Reform Bill will be passed into law.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved on second reading the bill seeking to postpone anew the October 23, 2017 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections and moving it to May 2018.

Cibac partylist Rep. Sherwin Tugna, who chairs the House suffrage and electoral reforms committee, said House Bill 6308 was approved on second reading during plenary session on Wednesday night.

In a text message to Inquirer, Tugna said the bill may be passed on third and final reading on Monday.