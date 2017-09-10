Talisay shootout kills one, injures another

ONE died while another was injured in a shootout between two drug suspects and Talisay City police at a house in Sitio Crasher, Barangay Lawa-an 3, Talisay City at 5 p.m. last Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Joshua Tabera, who was issued an arrest warrant on drug possession charges, and his cousin Daryl Tabera, both residents of the area.

The two men were said to be seen together with Jessie Largo, suspect in the murder of John Ronli Calizar, the son of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) officer Ferliza Contratista. However Largo wasn’t in the area at the time.

The Talisay City police conducted the operation in coordination with the Police Regional Office’s (PRO) 7 Regional Intelligence Division and Regional Special Operations Group.

The two men were brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), but Daryl died at 1:30 a.m. yesterday while Joshua was transferred to a private hospital.

Recovered from the two men were two .45 pistols and two medium packs of shabu.

The two Taberas and Largo were supposedly drug peddlers and also worked as gun-for-hires.