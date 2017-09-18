‘No face mask’ ordinance seen to curb M’daue crime

The proposed ordinance prohibiting motorcycle drivers from wearing face masks will be subjected to a public hearing, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) said, Monday morning.

But no date has been set yet for this.

Glenn Antigua, chief for operations of Team, said that the banning of full-face bonnets, balaclavas, face masks, handkerchiefs and other accessories that cover the face of motorcycle drivers has already been approved by the Team Board. He added that they are just awaiting for its approval by the Mandaue City Council for its implementation.

The ordinance was filed by Councilor Elston Dabon in light of the series of crimes in Mandaue City involving motorcycle drivers and their accomplices whose faces were covered with masks or bonnets.

Antigua said that once the proposed ordinance will be approved, it will be easier for authorities to identify criminals.

In his Facebook post, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing gave his full support to the said ordinance.

“For all those complaining why bonnets/balaclavas are being banned. There are incidents of rape and murder that have been caught on CCTV, but the criminals cannot be identified because of bonnets/balaclavas. Now I understand your personal comfort is at stake but justice for victims should be our biggest concern,” Quisumbing said.

Rapist driver

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro told CDN last night that the city’s entire police force is throwing its full support behind the pending ordinance saying this will be a major step towards curving the crime rate in the city.

She said that in Station 6 (Canduman) alone, four incidents of rape involving an alleged habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver were reported from February to March.

She said that the suspect would pose as a driver-for-hire at night and entice female customers to take them to their destinations. Instead, the suspect would take his victims to dimly-lit areas in the barangay and rape them.

Two victims told police that their rapist bear the same profile. However, they could not identify him as he was wearing a bonnet aside from the required helmet.

Chief Insp. Villaro said one of the victims even pleaded to the suspect not to rape her as she had just given birth. The suspect reportedly agreed but demanded she perform oral sex instead.