Group lobbies ‘100 days of peace’ observance

A CAUSE-ORIENTED group called on Cebu residents to join and support the commemoration of “100 Days of Peace” that they launched last Sept. 1 and will end on Dec. 29 this year.

In yesterday’s press conference, the group Advocates of Living Values Education (Alive) said they will spearhead the commemoration of the International Day of Peace tomorrow, Sept. 21.

Alive director Ellen Luna said the International Day of Peace is an annual event sanctioned by the United Nations (UN) to remind nations across the globe to reiterate their commitment to world peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every time people would ask about September 21, (they would say) ‘That’s martial law.’ Now its time to reframe our minds,” Luna said in reference to the 46th anniversary of Martial Law declared by the late president Ferdinand Marcos this year.

Luna said peace is for everyone and even protesters staging mass actions tomorrow are welcome to join in celebrating International Day of Peace.

“As they are protesting downtown they’re looking for peace and justice that would satisfy themselves and everyone else. But of course, we respect whatever they are doing,” she said.

As an educator, Alive president Dr. Nancy Berame said she does her part in promoting peace by reaching out to her family and engaging in dialogue with her students and her students’ parents.

Berame also invited the public to join Alive’s celebration of the International Day of Peace at the SM City Cebu Event Center with the theme “Together for Peace, Respect Safety and Diginity for All” tomorrow at 1 p.m.