You’re invited

11:56 AM October 5th, 2017

By: PR, October 5th, 2017 11:56 AM

PHILIPP TAMPUS
Philipp Tampus’ career as a fashion designer spans over 25 years. Back in the 90s, he was one of the seven finalists of The First Young
Designer Competition by Mega Magazine. He also won first runner-up during the 1st season of The Project Runway Philippines in 2008. Today, the Philipp Tampus Atelier presents its collections in at least two major fashion shows during the year, at the Philippine Fashion Week as well as local fashion shows hosted by The Fashion Council of Cebu.

Picture your dream wedding —the venue, the perfect dress, the flowers, the photography…

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel unveils a wedding showcase that will help you plan the perfect celebration of your day.

Cebu Wedding Expo 2017 happens on Oct. 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Here the best wedding vendors and specialists will be under one roof to offer brides and grooms to-be amazing deals on site, including discounts, exclusive promotions and even a chance to win exciting prizes.

WENDELL QUISIDO
A graduate of Fine Arts major in Advertising from the University of San Carlos, Wendell Quisido started as an RTW
designer for Romoff Boutique in 1997. Three years later he started his own design shop. He took up a short fashion course in New York Fashion Institute of Technology in 2016 and finished Art school and Design at the Center of Fred P. Pomeranz
NYC 2015.

What’s more, expect a spectacle with couture creations to be presented in La Violette, Claire de Lune, and La Relance bridal shows.

On Oct. 6, 10 a.m., La Violette will feature the designs of Edwin Alba, Mel Mari, Rei Escario, Lord Maturan, Bree Esplanada, Manuel Tomaque, Alejandro Godinez Jr., Mike Yapching, Pinky Magalona and Rey Humberto Villegas.

At 3 p.m. on the same day, Claire de Lune will show the designs of Lemuel E. Rosos, Mark So, Brendon Cenon, Griffins Malazarte, Hanz Coquilla, Danny Booc, Mel Maria and Harley Ruedas.

Finally, closing the event on Oct.7 is La Relance, in partnership with DiaGold and Cary Santiago by Bench. Witness the designs of Avel Bacudio, Jojie Lloren, JC Buendia, Wendell Quisido, Mark Bumgarner, Philip Rodriguez, Harvey Cenit, Val Taguba, Jun Escario, Philipp Tampus, Michael Leyva and Cary Santiago.

 

