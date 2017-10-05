You’re invited

Picture your dream wedding —the venue, the perfect dress, the flowers, the photography…

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel unveils a wedding showcase that will help you plan the perfect celebration of your day.

Cebu Wedding Expo 2017 happens on Oct. 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Here the best wedding vendors and specialists will be under one roof to offer brides and grooms to-be amazing deals on site, including discounts, exclusive promotions and even a chance to win exciting prizes.

What’s more, expect a spectacle with couture creations to be presented in La Violette, Claire de Lune, and La Relance bridal shows.

On Oct. 6, 10 a.m., La Violette will feature the designs of Edwin Alba, Mel Mari, Rei Escario, Lord Maturan, Bree Esplanada, Manuel Tomaque, Alejandro Godinez Jr., Mike Yapching, Pinky Magalona and Rey Humberto Villegas.

At 3 p.m. on the same day, Claire de Lune will show the designs of Lemuel E. Rosos, Mark So, Brendon Cenon, Griffins Malazarte, Hanz Coquilla, Danny Booc, Mel Maria and Harley Ruedas.

Finally, closing the event on Oct.7 is La Relance, in partnership with DiaGold and Cary Santiago by Bench. Witness the designs of Avel Bacudio, Jojie Lloren, JC Buendia, Wendell Quisido, Mark Bumgarner, Philip Rodriguez, Harvey Cenit, Val Taguba, Jun Escario, Philipp Tampus, Michael Leyva and Cary Santiago.