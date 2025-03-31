Sleeping lola, grandson, 5, hacked to death by man in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A brutal hacking attack shook a remote mountain village in Compostela town, northern Cebu that claimed the lives of a grandmother and her young grandson on Monday dawn, March 31.

The crime took place while the victims were fast asleep in their house in Purok Lumboy, Brgy. Panangban, local police said.

There were five victims in total, initial investigations from the police revealed, but two died on the spot after sustaining multiple hack wounds.

The deceased individuals were identified as Evelyn Pareja Jayme, 68, and Gael Jayme Cogay, 5.

The suspect, identified as Jayson Avila, was arrested on the scene after the victims’ neighbors called for help from the barangay tanods (village peacekeepers in English).

Avila also reportedly attacked two other family members namely Ruvelyn Jayme Gomez, Kelly Gomez and Clint Justine Jayme. All three remain confined in a hospital as of this report.

According to initial findings from investigators, the suspect and all victims were related.

Avila allegedly entered the elderly Jayme’s house at around 2 a.m. and immediately proceeded in hacking a sleeping Evelyn, who suffered hack wounds on her cheek, neck and back.

He also did the same to the 5-year-old Cagay who was sleeping beside his grandmother.

After killing the two victims, the suspect then moved on to the adjacent house where Evelyn’s son, Kelly, lived with his wife, Ruvelyn, with their 16-year-old nephew and their three minor children.

According to a barangay tanod, that the suspect broke the jalousie blades of the house’s window so that he could open the door of the couple’s house.

He then attacked the couple, who despite their wounds fought to gain possession of the bolo.

The couple’s 16-year-old nephew Clint Justine, also a grandson of Jayme, joined to pacify the suspect. However, Avila also attacked him.

The commotion alerted neighbors who in turn notified barangay tanods. The village peacekeepers together with Kelly were able to subdue Avila and placed him under arrest.

In a separate interview, a tanod identified as Joseph said Avila and Evelyn had been at odds, and they often got into heated arguments.

Avila apparently had been accusing the 68-year-old of spending the money of his wife who worked overseas. Avila’s wife and Evelyn were also related.

Joseph also said the suspect had reportedly been struggling with illegal drugs abuse, and that he might have been under the influence of the prohibited substance when he committed the crime.

Meanwhile, Police Senior Master Sergeant Junrey Frias, lead investigator, said they would continue to conduct further investigations into the case. These included verifying reports alleging Avila’s use of illegal drugs.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

