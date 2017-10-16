Cebu City traffic flow unaffected by transport strike

The transport strike did not cripple the traffic flow in Cebu City on Monday, according to the city’s transportation office.

At least 150 members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Cebu staged a protest at corner P. del Rosario Street and Osmeña Boulevard on Monday morning to air out their sentiments against the government’s plan to phaseout old public utility vehicles.

Francisco Ouano, operations chief of Cebu City Transportation Office, said only 20 percent of the jeepney drivers in the city attended the protest.

“The remaining 80 percent were plying during that time,” Ouano said.

Greg Perez, Piston Cebu head, belied reports that they were staging the rally to destabilize the government.

“It’s not what we want. We don’t have any plan to unseat the president even if he is not doing anything for the drivers,” Perez said.

He added that since the president assumed office, not a single benefit was given to the drivers.