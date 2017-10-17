One killed, one injured in Dalaguete motorcycle collision

One man died while one has been critically injured after two motorcycles collided along the national road of Barangay Consolacion, Dalaguete on Monday evening.

43-year old Norberto Lajos was pronounced dead on arrival in Dalaguete Provincial Hospital after he was thrown into the road when his vehicle crashed into the motorcycle driven by Owen Piñafrancia past 7 PM on Monday.

Piñafrancia, 59, is currently confined in a hospital in Cebu City. He is reportedly in critical condition.

PO3 Bobby Naces of Dalaguete PNP said Lajos was heading north during the accident. He was not wearing a helmet and his motorcycle’s headlight was not functioning. Piñafrancia, meanwhile, was allegedly over speeding as he headed south.

The accident happened on the day the Dalaguete police started implementing a stricter law on wearing helments.