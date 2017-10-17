Search for article

One killed, one injured in Dalaguete motorcycle collision

SHARES:

By:

@cebudailynews

07:05 PM October 17th, 2017

Recommended
By: Rene Alima, October 17th, 2017 07:05 PM

One man died while one has been critically injured after two motorcycles collided along the national road of Barangay Consolacion, Dalaguete on Monday evening.

43-year old Norberto Lajos was pronounced dead on arrival in Dalaguete Provincial Hospital after he was thrown into the road when his vehicle crashed into the motorcycle driven by Owen Piñafrancia past 7 PM on Monday.

Piñafrancia, 59, is currently confined in a hospital in Cebu City. He is reportedly in critical condition.

PO3 Bobby Naces of Dalaguete PNP said Lajos was heading north during the accident. He was not wearing a helmet and his motorcycle’s headlight was not functioning. Piñafrancia, meanwhile, was allegedly over speeding as he headed south.

The accident happened on the day the Dalaguete police started implementing a stricter law on wearing helments.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.