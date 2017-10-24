Murdered inmate’s body still unclaimed

TWO weeks after he was allegedly killed by barangay tanods (village watchmen), the remains of inmate Lendon Abadenas are still unclaimed at a funeral home in N. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez of the Cebu City police’s Homicide section said the remains of Abadenas have another week to remain at the funeral home for any family to claim it.

“The funeral home has the prerogative to bury the body,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ybañez said the funeral home can notify them on when the body will be buried.

Ybañez clarified that the police won’t shoulder the burial expenses.

“The funeral (home) will be the one who will shoulder it,” Ybañez said.

Abadenas was allegedly killed by Ermita barangay tanods Junniel Sanchez and Jerome Miral while they were moving him to the Carbon Police Precinct at past midnight on October 10.

Abadenas was caught for allegedly trying to pull off a burglary in one of the houses in Ermita.

Results of an autopsy showed that the victim was intentionally killed.