Another big win for CDN

THIS is a big win and it is all dedicated to Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

These were the words of Cebu Daily News’ senior reporter Ador Vincent Mayol after he received three trophies at the 39th Catholic Mass Media Awards on Wednesday evening, a night before the burial of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

Mayol won Best Feature for his “Hope amid pain” article that tackled the struggles of children with cancer.

Mayol also brought home the Best News Coverage award for his write-up on giving second chances to drug addicts. His Sinulog Festival articles were also nominated.

His article “Light at the end of the tunnel for Lia” got a special citation for how it shed light on the plight of drug addicts in the community-based rehabilitation program.

Mayol also won the Best Feature and Best News Coverage last year.

“My heart is full of gratitude to CDN editor in chief, Ma’am Edra, and to all our editors. But most of all, I dedicate these awards to God and to Cardinal Vidal, who has been my source of inspiration in my journey as journalist,” Mayol said.

The 31-year-old senior reporter confessed that he used to dream of becoming a priest so he could be God’s instrument in healing and uniting people.

“But I realized that I can also share God’s message through the stories I write. These awards don’t make me special because I am only as good as my last story,” Mayol said.

Mayol added that his wins gave him mixed feelings. While the trophies made him happy, he was also grieving the death of the man who made a huge impact on him.

“Even before I became a journalist, I have been a silent follower of His Eminence. I thank the Lord for giving him to us. He brought us closer to the Lord, not just through his words but also through his actions. May he rest in the Lord.”

Mayol, an only child, brought his mother with him in Luzon to receive the awards.

The 39th CMMA was held at the Star Theater in Pasay City.

This year’s awarding event was centered on “Communicating hope and trust in our time.”