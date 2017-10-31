Cebu City gov’t to deploy buses for commuters stranded in the rain

The Cebu City Hall will be deploying Kaoshiung buses in case people will get stranded in the heavy rains during the All Saints and All Souls’ Days.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak said at least five buses will be on standby to assist commuters.

“Just in cases there will be stranded passengers, we will deploy the buses,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Tuesday morning, the buses haven’t been deployed yet.

Although there were light rains on Tuesday, Tumulak said there were no reports of stranded passengers in the city.