UV IS 3-ON-3 KING

The University of the Visayas (UV) remained calm under tremendous pressure as they survived a late-game collapse by escaping the well-rested University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 47-43 to take home the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) 3×3 Visayas title yesterday at the University of San Carlos Main Gym.

With the victory, the Green Lancers, comprised of Rey Suerte, Jerome Napao, Josue Segumpan and Monic Soliva have qualified to the PCCL Grand Finals scheduled in February.

Earlier, USJ-R defeated PMI-Bohol, 50-33 in the first semifinal before UV nipped the University of Cebu 49-44, to set up a duel with the Jaguars in the championship round which was scheduled 10 minutes after the UV-UC semis match.

Nonetheless, tired legs did not seem to bother the Green Lancers as they started the game on a 6-0 blitz. But USJ-R Jaybie Mantilla scored 11 points on a 13-7 Jaguars run to knot the game at 13-all with 5:34 left in the first half.

However, UV had a run of its own as it unleashed a deafening 14-2 bomb highlighted by four consecutive three pointers from Segumpan to take a 27-15 lead at the half.

The Green Lancers sustained their brilliance in the second half as they took a 45-35 lead following a fadeaway jumpshot by Segumpan with 1:43 left in the game.

But the Jaguars showed some resistance late in the match as they ignited an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to within four, 47-43 with 23.2 seconds to go.

The Jaguars had a chance to force an extra session but Mantilla’s four-point shot failed to find the basket as the Green Lancers pulled off a four-point win.