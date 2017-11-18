Justice League Run today

AROUND a thousand runners dressed up as their favorite DC Comics superheroes will answer the starting gun for today’s Justice League Fun Run at the SM City Cebu car park.

The run will have three distances: three-kilometer, 5k and 10k. The route will be along S. Osmeña Road and M.J Cuenco Avenue and vice versa.

The participants in the running event can choose to dress as their favorite Justice League heroes. The run is organized by the Manila-based Global Procurement Inc, which obtained the license from Warner Bros. to stage the run in Manila and Cebu this year.

Exciting prizes await the winning runners in each distance while non-winners have a chance to win raffle prizes. Cosplayers with the best costume will also be given special prizes.