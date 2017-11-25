Pantino, partner win doubles title

CEBUANO netter Arthur Craig Pantino and teammate John Bryan Otico completed a majestic run in the Phinma-PSC International Juniors 2 tournament by pocketing the doubles title yesterday at the Manila Polo Club in Makati.

The Pantino-Otico tandem beat the Japanese duo of Taiyo Yamanaka and Kei Manaka, 6-3, 6-4 to claim the championship trophy.

However, both players will have to put their friendly bond on the side today as Pantino and Otico square off for the singles crown.

Earlier in the day, Pantino beat Shunsuke Mitsui of Japan via come-from-behind fashion, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-0 while Otico survived Yamanaka 7-5, 6-0.

The Pantino-Otico singles match is slated today at 10 a.m.