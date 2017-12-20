Ocean mapping on a global sailing trip

An ocean mapping expedition around the globe is making its stop in Cebu.

The 33-meter Swiss sailboat named Fleur de Passion has 12 crew members who will take samples to assess plastic levels in the ocean, greenhouse gas levels, noise pollution and coral bleaching data.

According to Samuel Gardaz, the Vice president for Corporate affairs of Fondation Pacifique, all collected data will be forwarded to their partner organizations for publication and raising awareness.

Gardaz said the level of plastic in the ocean is quite high.

Out of the 123 water sample, they collected in different countries for the past two years, 100 were found to contain plastic particles.

They also hope to raise awareness during their visits in different countries.

The expedition started in 2015 in Seville, Spain and will end on 2019 back at Spain.