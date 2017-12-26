Simply live, live simply, Palma urges flock

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminded Catholics to emulate the Child Jesus who lived simply, as he urged them to always keep those in need in their hearts.

During his Christmas Mass homily at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Dec. 24, Palma said that as a baby, the Child Jesus was a small child but still almighty. He needed support, love and care.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite His smallness, Palma said the Child Jesus is still a loving and powerful God.

“Pero tungod sa Iyang kagamay makita nato nga nagkinahanglan Siya sa gugma, suporta, pagpangga, ug pagatiman sa Iyang kahimtang,” the Archbishop said.

(Because of His size, we also see his need for love, support, and care in His situation.)

Palma said that on Christmas Day, the faithful should also be reminded that there are also others who are like the Child Jesus who need love, support, and care, just like the victims of tropical storms Urduja and Vinta.

“Sa atong Kristiyuhanon nga kinabuhi kining mga gagmay, kabus, mga ubos, mga pobre, mga nalisdan, mga dunay mga sakit- susama sad ni Sto. Niño nga nagkinahanglan sa atong gugma ug suporta,” Palma said.

(In our Christian life these small, poor, those who are down, who suffer, who are sick- they are just like the Sto. Niño who need our support and love)

In the holiday season, Palma urged the faithful to “simply live and live simply” just like the Child Jesus who was born in Bethlehem.

Palma also urged the faithful to have a simple celebration of the holiday season and instead donate to the victims of the recent storms and the recent fire that happened in the cities of Cebu and Talisay, just hours before Christmas Day.

“Matod pa, magpasalamat ta sa Diyos nga wala ta maigo pero we should be mindful to those who are hit hard. And a sign of Christian love dapat motabag g’yud ta nila,” Palma said.

(We are thankful to the Lord that we were not hit but we should also be mindful of those who are hit hard. And a sign of Christian love we should help them.)

He said he will ask all parishes in Cebu to help the fire victims and those displaced by the tropical storms.

“There are events nga wala nato gilawman ug wala nato gihunahuna pero when they strike us, una natong giingon we will sympathize with them and we will find a way to help them,” Palma said.