Man killed, live-in partner wounded in attack at home

A man was shot dead while his live-in partner was wounded after they were shot by two unidentified assailants in Sitio Tuburan, Punta Princessa, Cebu City, on Friday noon.

Police identified the lone fatality as Edgardo Flores, 42, from barangay Punta Princessa. While his live-in partner, Maylene Abadeli, 37, sustained injuries on her left foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PO3 Winston Magdadaro, of Cebu City Police Homicide Section, Flores and Abadeli were standing outside their house when two unidentified assailants shot them.

Flores was rushed to the hospital but failed to make it.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation on the motive behind the attack.