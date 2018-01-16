CCTO enforcer sacked over drug issue

THE traffic enforcer, who was caught with several packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth), has been terminated from his job at the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO).

This decision was announced by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in a press conference held at his office yesterday.

“Like I said, in my religion, I only have one commandment: Don’t get caught,” Osmeña told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic enforcer was identified as Joselito Cabije, who goes by the alias “Magu.”

Cabije, 34, is a resident of Barangay Pasil, who also happens to be one of the victims of the fire which hit three sub-villages last January 14.

The Pasil fire razed 326 houses and left 711 families or 3,570 individuals homeless.

Cabije was arrested by operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7) and the Central Visayas Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU-7), according to Supt. Glenn Mayam DEU-7 chief.

Cabije was caught with three large packs of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 75 grams valued at P855,000. Also arrested with Cabjie was Ronnie Sabanal, 40, a resident of F. Rallos Street in Barangay Pasil.

While reports said that Cabije was a supplier of shabu, Osmeña said there is no need for all CCTO personnel to undergo drug testing.

“There is no need to have everybody tested (just) because one traffic enforcer has committed that violation,” said Osmeña.