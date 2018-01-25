5 senior high students, teacher caught in buy-bust operation

Five Grade 11 students and a college teacher were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Madridejos town in Bantayan Island, Cebu yesterday afternoon.

The police authorities arrested Pablito Miro, 31, a resident of Santander, southern Cebu, who teaches in a private university in Madridejos.

The apprehended students, all of legal age, are Stephen Diongson, Jelso Medallo, Michael Gidayawan, Czar Brian Lim and Salvador Atim.

Except for Lim, Miro is the environmental science instructor of the students caught in the police operation. Four sachets of suspected shabu were seized from them.

According to Chief Inspector Joseph Mangle of Madridejos Police Station, Miro sold drugs to the students.

The suspects are now being transported Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City to undergo further drug tests.