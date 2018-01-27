Lancers struggle in PCCL final

THE University of the Visayas Green Lancers struggled to find their footing in the National Grand Finals of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League 3×3 scoring just a win to show in the tournament yesterday at the Activity Center of Vista Mall Taguig.

UV, which is composed of former Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte, Monic Soliva, Josue Segumpan and 2017 Mythical Five member, Jerome Napao, blew away the Trace College Stallions, 55-32.

However, they suffered two consecutive losses that were decided by a total of two points. They succumbed the NCAA powerhouse, Arellano University, 42-43, and then to Our Lady of Fatima, 49-50.