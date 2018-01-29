Cebu governor tells officials to avoid gambling

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III reminds government officials, both elected and appointed, to avoid engaging in gambling activities.

The reminder came three days after Cordova councilor Lemuel Pogoy and PO2 Cyrelle Bayate were arrested in separate casinos in Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City last Thursday evening.

“That prohibition was already there. Just avoid these casinos because it’s prohibited. We will have to remind them about that,” said Davide.

Bayate and Pogoy faced charges for violating Presidential Decree 1869, or the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Charter.

They were also charged for violating Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes open disobedience or the open refusal to execute the judgment, decision or order of any superior authority.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has also issued Memorandum Circular No. 6, which bars government workers from entering casinos and other gambling places.

Bayate was subsequently relieved from service while Pogoy was freed after the dismissal of charges against him.