JERWIN’S MOMENT

Filipino champ defends IBF crown the US today

Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas may have revealed very little about his preparations for his fourth title defense today.

But when he easily made weight yesterday, everybody just knew that the Filipino slugger is bent on retaining his crown against the equally determined Israel Gonzales of Mexico at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The 26-year-old Ancajas of Panabo City, Davao del Norte, tipped the weighing scales at 114.75lbs. His Mexican opponent meanwhile, weighed in at 114lbs, as the two fighters went below the contracted fight weight of 115lbs, an ominous sign that both are primed and prepared to wage a bloody war.

This is Ancajas’ debut fight in the United States promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions, and the Filipino vowed to make an impressive show.

Ancajas is one of only two remaining Filipino world boxing champions, and he knows he is carrying quite a load on his shoulders.

The other reigning Filipino champ is IBF flyweight world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes who is also currently in the United States to prepare for his February 24 title defense against Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina in Inglewood, California.

Ancajas stunned the boxing world in 2016 when he dethroned the favored and erstwhile IBF world super flyweight champion McJoe Arroyo via unanimous decision in Manila. He went on to defend the title three times in just one year against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez where he won by a seventh-round technical knockout (TKO), Japanese Teiru Kinoshita via another seventh-round TKO and Irish prospect Jamie Conlan whom he stopped in the sixth-round by TKO.

Ancajas holds a fearsome record of 28 wins, with 19 knockouts, with one defeat and a draw.

Gonzales of Baja California Sur, Mexico has a record of 21 wins including eight knockouts and one loss. He is unbeaten since 2016 and is riding on an eight-fight winning streak.

Just like Ancajas, this is also Gonzales’ debut fight on US soil.