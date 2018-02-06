Woman nabbed in Carreta drug bust

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Monday.

Edna Diamante was caught selling suspected shabu to an undercover police officer during a buy-bust operation in the Sitio Ponce 2 at past 10 p.m., said Insp. Jovito Labra, Waterfront Police commander, in phone interview on Monday.

Labra described Diamante as allegedly a new street level pusher, who could dispose of at least 30 grams of shabu in a week.

He claimed that Diamante was caught with 18 sachets and 2 medium packs of suspected shabu during the operation.

He also said that they had been monitoring Diamante’s illegal activities for a week before conducting the operation.

Diamante was detained at the Waterfront Police detention cell pending the filing of charges.