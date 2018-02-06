Search for article

Woman nabbed in Carreta drug bust

SHARES:

11:44 AM February 6th, 2018

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 6th, 2018 11:44 AM

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Monday.

Edna Diamante was caught selling suspected shabu to an undercover police officer during a buy-bust operation in the Sitio Ponce 2 at past 10 p.m., said Insp. Jovito Labra, Waterfront Police commander, in phone interview on Monday.

Labra described Diamante as allegedly a new street level pusher, who could dispose of at least 30 grams of shabu in a week.

He claimed that Diamante was caught with 18 sachets and 2 medium packs of suspected shabu during the operation.

He also said that they had been monitoring Diamante’s illegal activities for a week before conducting the operation.

Diamante was detained at the Waterfront Police detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.