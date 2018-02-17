Search for article

CIC-A, SLC top Titans Cup chess tournament

10:50 PM February 17th, 2018

COLEGIO de la Inmaculada Concepcion (CIC) A and Saint Louis College (SLC) – Cebu topped the 5th Titans Cup Chess Tournament yesterday at the Paref Springdale in Lahug, Cebu City.

CIC A ruled the secondary division with 12.0 points.

Cebu Bradford and Sprindale A both collected 11.0 points but the former secured second place with a superior tiebreak score. CIC B and Springdale B finished fourth and fifth with 6.0 and 5.0 points, respectively.

On the other hand, SLC-Cebu ruled the elementary with 20.5 points followed by the University of San Carlos North Campus (USC – NC) with 17.5 points and Springdale A with 15.5 points.

Other teams are St. Ignatius de Loyola (14.5), San Fernando Central Elementary School (13.5), CIC-Cebu (13.0), Springdale B (11.5), Springdale C (9.5), Springdale D (3.0) and St. Benedict School (.5).

Winners received plaques, medals, chess sets and chess clocks.

