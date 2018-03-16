Here’s our rundown on the best #SelfieMuna stories

Remember life before selfies?

If you’re Gen Z, you literally won’t, and you won’t be even so ready to capture an image with an outstretched arm. Now, our social media streams are filled with selfies: vacation destination, weddings and night outs.

Who would have known that animals will join the selfie generation, as their owners capture hilarious stills on pre-events right before a story happens.

Here is our run-down of the best #SelfieMuna challenges that will surely tickle your funny bone.

Selfie muna bago mag turo ng parkour. Posted by Elenians Thoughts on Thursday, March 15, 2018

Selfie Muna Bago mag karambola.. 2vs1… Good Game Well Played😹😼😼💪👊 Posted by Gerald Banglos on Thursday, March 15, 2018

SELFIE MUNA, HABANG NAG WAWALWAL, WITH MING MING BESPREN. Wswswswswswswswsws(C) Christopher Magno Posted by Bassilyo on Thursday, March 15, 2018

Selfie muna bago mang ngat-ngat ng tsinelas, charger at magnakaw ng medyas!! Posted by Bassilyo on Thursday, March 15, 2018