Cebu Capitol distributed P4M worth of cash incentives

The Cebu Provincial Government has distributed P4.38 million worth of cash incentives to barangay workers of the towns of Dalaguete, Argao and Cordova.

Cebu Provincial Board (PB) Member Jose Mari Salvador led the distribution to 2, 400 barangay workers on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

The cash incentives range from P1,500 to P2,400 per individual.

The recipients of the cash incentives are the members from Barangay Health Workers (BHW), Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), daycare workers, Barangay Animal Health Aides (BAHA), barangay tanods, and those who are acting as Lupon Tagapamayapa.