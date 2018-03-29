Former engineering student, cohort arrested in a drug operation

Two men were arrested in an operation by police authorities in In Block 4 Seaweds, Barangay Pusok, Lapu Lapu City, Cebu on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested were Aaron Dela Cerna, 24, and Jessie Gomez, 37.

Seized from them were several packs of suspected shabu weighing 28 grams, with an estimated worth of P330,400.

Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino, station commander of Pusok police precinct, said that it was Dela Cerna who was the subject of the police operation.

Initial investigation showed that Dela Cerna used to study engineering before he got involved with the illegal drug trade.

He stopped going to school due to financial problems, which also pushed him to sell drugs.