Another university student nabbed for alleged selling of marijuana

A university student spent the Lenten season inside the jail after he was arrested for selling marijuana in a drug bust by police operatives in Sitio Seguda, Barangay Mactan, Lapu Lapu City past 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

22-year-old Braiel Absin, who is a resident of Barangay Mactan, was arrested by members of the drug enforcement unit of Mactan police precinct.

Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua of Mactan police precinct told Cebu Daily News that they received complaints from several parents about the selling of marijuana by Absin to their children.

Seized from Absin were rolled papers containing dry marijuana leaves, with an estimated worth of P100,000.

Absin is now temporarily detained at the jail facilities of Mactan police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.