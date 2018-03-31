P107K worth of shabu seized in Barangay Tejero

CEBU CITY- Police operatives seized 82 small sachets and a medium-sized pack of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Waterfront police precinct at past 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (March 31).

Erwin Reyes, 28, was arrested by the raiding team of the drug enforcement unit of the said precinct in Sitio Looban, Villagonzalo 2, Barangay Tejero.

The seized shabu has an estimated worth of P107,000.

Initial investigation showed that Reyes has no permanent job which prompted him to sell drugs.

It was the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in Barangay Tejero which informed the police about the illegal activities involving Reyes.