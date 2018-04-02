Cebu City council agrees to build more public schools

The Cebu City Council is eyeing to establish at least 11 public schools in the city.

This plan was stated in an approved council resolution sponsored by members Joy Young, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. and Jose Daluz lll.

Based on the said resolution, high school buildings will be built in Barangays Banilad, Capitol Site, Lahug, San Jose, San Nicholas , Kinasang-an, while elementary school buildings will be constructed in Barangays Capitol Site, Kasambagan and Kinsang-an.

However, Young said that the city is still looking for lots for the school sites in Barangays Cogon Pardo and Calamba.

Young, who chairs the committee on education and scholarships, said the move will address the increasing number of students in the city.

There are at least 114,000 pupils in elementary, 53,000 in junior high school and 10,000 senior high school students in the city.

“These places are already congested so we see the need to establish more schools. So the city council through this resolution will assist over the expenses. The city will help as necessary,” Young said.

Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan said they welcome any move to establish more schools in the city.

“Opening more public schools will surely decongest our schools. We welcome any move to establish more schools. It brings the schools closer to the learners residence,” he said in a text message.