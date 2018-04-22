Weiss, Wasley are XTERRA Danao champs anew

XTERRA world champion Bradley Weiss of South Africa and Austria’s Carina Wasley defended their respective titles to become back-to-back champions in the XTERRA Danao Asia Pacific Championships.

Weiss clocked two hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds (2:16:28) while Wasle finished in 2:49:38 to rule their respective divisions on Sunday in Danao City.

“The course last year suits me up a little bit more but I prefer this race because it is hard and intense and the gaps are short between racers making it more exciting for the racers as well as spectators,” said Weiss.

Wasle, for her part, found the heat too much and said she was just happy to finish the race.

“When it’s very hot you’d never know what’s going to happen, so you want to push hard.”

Once again finishing second in the male and female pro are Sam Osborne of New Zealand and Penny Slater of Australia. Osborne was just seconds behind Weiss at 2:17:17 while McPherson breasted the tape at 2:19:47.

Third to fifth placers in the male pro are Keiran McPherson of New Zealand (2:19:47), Ben Allen of Australia (2:23:48) and XTERRA Danao first timer Fabien Combaluzier of France (2:25:35).

Finishing third in the distaff side was France’s Jacky Boisset (2:54:56). Completing the top 5 were fourth placer Myriam Guillot-Boisset of France (2:56:33) and fifth placer Leela Hancox of Australia (3:03:58).

